Mission computers on A-10 USAF fleet to be replaced in modernization effort

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo: Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons MARLBORO, Mass. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S -- a Raytheon Technologies business) obtained a $46.2 million firm-fixed-price Project-Level Agreement under the SOSSEC Consortium’s AFLCMC Consortium Initiative OTA from the U.S. Air Force to replace the A-10C Thunderbolt II mission computer with the RI&S Common Open Secure Mission Computer (COSMC), which is a modernized processing system for combat systems aimed at enhancing air dominance and improving sustainability.

According to the award announcement, the A-10 Central Interface Control System program will replace the A-10's current mission computer and weapons stores management system, fully modernizing the Operational Flight Program software environment and establishing COSMC as the new central computer for the A-10.

COSMC is a platform-agnostic mission computer, built using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) parts, that can be used on any type of aircraft to enable multimission management, weapon stores, and sensor processing, among other things.

The recent award is for Phase 1 of a multi-phase prototype project, followed by a potential award for production and installation on A-10C aircraft; work under the agreement will be conducted in McKinney, Texas and Layton, Utah.