AI vision and laser detection technologies to be featured by G&H at DSEI 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. G&H will display a range of vision and optical protection technologies for military platforms at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London from Sept. 9-12, the company announced in a statement.

The company will highlight its Embedded Image Periscope (EIP), which combines an FHD electronic display with biocular optics for armored fighting vehicles, as well as integration with the PodView 2500 system from Overview Ltd, featuring a 360° pan/tilt vision capability, thermal imaging, and onboard AI processing, the statement reads.

G&H will also present a periscope design incorporating Sentinel Photonics’ laser detection system, intended to identify laser threats such as rangefinders and designators. Additional offerings include laser-protection filters for riflescopes, designed to mitigate laser dazzling without degrading optical clarity, and new microlithographic reticles that meet tight tolerances for use in precision optical systems, the company says.