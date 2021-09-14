ENSCO to Showcase Airworthiness Safety and Security Solutions at FACE and SOSA Expo

Press Release

Springfield, Va., September 13, 2021. ENSCO will participate in the FACE and SOSA Expo and Technical Interchange Meeting in Huntsville, Ala., Sept. 14.

ENSCO experts will be on hand to present the company’s solutions for airworthiness safety and security.

ENSCO will also showcase its IData Tool Suite, an HMI product for display development that aligns with the FACE Technical Standard and helps avionics display developers decrease cost and maximize efficiency and interoperability.

“Making military airborne systems more robust and increasing the speed of their development without sacrificing safety and security is a critical to today’s military advances,” states ENSCO President Boris Nejikovsky. “ENSCO is pleased to be able to contribute to improvements in defense program efficiency, timeliness and capability, and to share how our solutions meet those objectives at the event.”

The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia TIM (Technical Interchange Meeting) is a valuable opportunity to explore (FACE) Future Airborne Capability Environment and (SOSA) Sensor Open System Architecture. More than 50 companies in the growing Open Market Ecosystem sponsor the event and showcase the latest FACE Certified and aligned products to the FACE Technical Standard, and products developed to align with the SOSA Technical Standard Snapshot.

