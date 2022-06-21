Military Embedded Systems

Starliner first flight test completed by Boeing, NASA

News

June 21, 2022

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Starliner first flight test completed by Boeing, NASA

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico.  The Starliner Spacecraft completed its first flight test at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to officials from Boeing, the Starliner builder. This test of an uncrewed orbital flight vehicle was flown to demonstrate the quality and performance of the transportation system prior to crewed flights.

Beginning on  May 19, the flight test commenced with a launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Starliner demonstrated capabilities such as:

  • Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft performance through launch, ascent, on-orbit, re-entry, and landing;
  • the performance of the spacecraft’s autonomous software as well as the on-orbit operation of its avionics system, electrical power systems, docking system, communications/telemetry systems, environmental control systems, solar arrays, and propulsion systems; 
  • Ability to hold docking attitude, receive commands from the space station crew, and command holds and retreats during final station approach;
  • Battery charging, hatch open and close, establishing joint ventilation with the station, file transfer and cargo transfer.

“We have had an excellent flight test of a complex system that we expected to learn from along the way and we have,” says Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program. “With the completion of OFT-2, we will incorporate lessons learned and continue working to prepare for the crewed flight test and NASA certification.”

When Starliner completes its next flight, Boeing will have met NASA’s goal of having two commercial vehicles to transport astronauts safely, reliably, and sustainably to the station.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

NASA

300 E Street SW
Washington, DC, 20546
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Critical I/O’s NVMe conduction-cooled, 3UVPX solid-state, removable drive

June 20, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Radar, EW parts from MACOM launched at IMS 2022

June 21, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
John Canipe
Story
Military AI speeds up human decision-making

June 21, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
German and Italian soldiers work side-by-side with U.S. soldiers at EDGE22. U.S. Army photo.
News
Cross-domain network demonstrates tactical-edge sensing, processing

June 20, 2022
More Comms