Tactical tablet launch announced by DT Research

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy DT Research LONDON. MIssion-critical computing company DT Research announced the launch of four new military tactical tablets – the DT361WF, DT361ND, DT381WF, and DT381ND – in conjunction with DSEI UK, set to be held in London September 9-12, 2025.

The new 6-inch and 8-inch tablets are designed to meet the rigorous requirements of modern defense forces, while also supporting mission-critical field operations in industries such as utilities, public safety, and land management, according to the DT Research announcmeent.

The company says that the tablets support advanced tactical software platforms such as WINTAK (Windows Tactical Assault Kit) and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) in order to provide defense forces with tools that enable secure geospatial mapping, real-time data sharing, and collaborative planning across units, thereby enhancing reconnaissance missions, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operations, and overall situational awareness. The tablets also strengthen command and control (C2) by integrating battlefield communications and Blue Force Tracking, say company officials.

DT Research will be showing the new tablets at DSEI UK booth S5-332.

