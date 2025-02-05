Tactical Wide Area Network to be delivered to Bundeswehr by Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

BONN, Germany. Rheinmetall won a contract to develop an integrated communication network for the Bundeswehr under the Tactical Wide Area Network for Land-Based Operations (TaWAN LBO) program, the company announced in a statement.

The framework contract, valued at several billion euros, covers a deployable, platform-based communication and directional radio management system and will run for 10 years. The agreement was signed between Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH and the Federal Office for the Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), the statement reads.

An initial order under the framework, worth €1.88 billion, has been placed to equip a division of the Bundeswehr, with deliveries scheduled between late 2026 and the end of 2029, the company says.

TaWAN LBO is designed to provide an open transport network for Federated Mission Networking (FMN) using a Protected Core Network (PCN) to link forward tactical Digitalised Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) networks with the rear-echelon core network CIR. The system is intended to enhance end-to-end command capabilities and provide connectivity into the rear area at high data rates, Rheinmetall states.

As part of the project, Rheinmetall will also supply 102 protected 8x8 HX trucks from Rheinmetall MAN, which will serve as carrier vehicles for the directional radio systems. A software-based directional radio management system will support operational planning and execution.