New radiation hardened DLA-qualified 100 V GaN transistor

Eletter Product

Infineon HiRel’s recently released DLA-qualified GaN transistor delivers top efficiency, power density, and switching frequencies in a lightweight and space-saving package. The rad hard by design device features an ultra-low RDS(ON), low total gate charge, and zero reverse recovery charge, minimizing power losses and ensuring robust performance.

The device is uniquely MIL-PRF qualified for space applications with QPL part numbers available online. The device is offered in 100 krad(Si) and 500 krad(Si) variants with SEE characterized at LET(GAN)= 70 MeV.cm2/mg (Au ion).

Available in Infineon HiRel’s new and improved hermetically sealed ceramic PowIR-SMD package, the GaN device boasts a small 7.1 mm x 5.3 mm footprint. The 100 V transistor is ideal for all high performance and fast-switching applications, such as isolated DC-DC converters,point-of-load (PoL) converters, synchronous rectification, motor drives, and more.

We offer our GaN device in a rad hard commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) variant, in addition to our DLA-certified JANS option. The product is out for order with engineering samples and evaluation boards available now. Visit our site for product tables, data sheets, design guidelines, and more. Speak to your regional Infineon HiRel sales representative or email us for more information.