RF limiter for radar, RF transceivers, and test applications introduced by Analog Devices

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADL8201, a direct current to 30 GHz reflective radio frequency limiter designed to protect sensitive circuitry, the company announced in a statement.

The ADL8201 is aimed at radio frequency transceivers, radar applications, and test and measurement systems, the statement reads. The device is specified with typical insertion loss of 0.3 dB from 0.01 GHz to 20 GHz and 0.7 dB from 20 GHz to 30 GHz, the company says. Flat leakage is listed at 17 dBm through 20 GHz and 15 dBm from 20 GHz to 30 GHz, according to the statement.

Analog Devices says the limiter can handle 37 dBm continuous-wave input to 6 GHz and more than 44 dBm pulsed radio frequency input to 2 GHz. Recovery time is listed at less than 10 nanoseconds, while the part is internally matched to 50 ohms and does not require external circuitry, the company says.

The ADL8201 is built on gallium arsenide and packaged in an 8-lead lead frame chip scale package measuring 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.85 mm, the statement reads. It is specified to operate from minus 55 degrees Celsius to 125 degrees Celsius, according to the company.