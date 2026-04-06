Military Embedded Systems

Solid-state data recorders to be supplied for missile-tracking satellites by Mercury

News

April 06, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Solid-state data recorders to be supplied for missile-tracking satellites by Mercury
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ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a contract from L3Harris Technologies to provide solid-state data recorders for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites, the company announced in a statement.

L3Harris received an award in December to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer, which is part of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, according to the statement. The constellation is intended to support detection and tracking of missile threats, including hypersonic missiles, the company says.

Mercury says its radiation-tolerant solid-state data recorders are being used across all four tranches that L3Harris is developing for the Tracking Layer. The company recently finished deliveries of recorders for 18 Tranche 2 satellites after earlier supplying units for the Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 constellations, the statement reads.

For Tranche 3, L3Harris selected Mercury’s highest-capacity recorder so far, built in a 3U VPX form factor for space missions, according to the company. Mercury also says it is increasing manufacturing capacity and efficiency as hardware production expands across battlefield domains.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
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