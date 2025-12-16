Mission computing systems to be delivered for unspecified ground vehicle modernization effort by Spectra

ALPHARETTA, Georgia. Galleon Embedded Computing, a Spectra Defense Technologies business unit, says it was selected to provide ruggedized mission computing systems to support modernization work on next-generation ground vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

The release does not name the customer, the specific vehicle program, or the contract vehicle, and does not provide a contract value or delivery schedule, the statement reads. Spectra says the effort relates to broader defense-community modernization activities that are moving toward open-architecture approaches and increased onboard data processing.

Spectra says Galleon will deliver a set of mission-computing and data-serving products, including systems from its XSR line, a Network Attached Storage (NAS) capability, and a High Performance Recorder (HPR). The company describes the XSR products as vehicle-oriented computing systems with removable storage and configurations that can be set up for encryption. Spectra says its NAS product is intended to provide shared data access across vehicle subsystems, and that the HPR is intended to record higher data rates and interface with sensors over high-speed Ethernet.