Networked mission control capabilities demonstrated during Timber Express exercise by Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Rainer Fritsch

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Networked command-and-control capabilities were demonstrated during the Timber Express 2025 multinational air force exercise using HENSOLDT’s OPTARION mission support system, the company announced in a statement.

The exercise focused on linking weapon systems from different military branches through a shared tactical data network to improve interoperability, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says it integrated mission control systems from command-and-control centers to aircraft, enabling two-way data flow across platforms.

According to the company, its OPTARION system acted as a bridge between multiple data links and enabled digital tasking of an NH90 helicopter within a multinational formation without requiring voice communication. HENSOLDT also incorporated the latest version of its TakOp software and connected it to the SitaWare Headquarters command system to support data exchange.

Additional testing included high-frequency antenna array configurations, one positioned over 100 kilometers from Manching, to explore distributed operations and reduce visible infrastructure in the field, the company says. New procedures for tactical data links were also evaluated using capabilities from the company’s New Technologies program currently under development.