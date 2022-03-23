ACV-R variant in development for USMC with BAE Systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a contract for the design and development of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery (ACV-R) variant worth $34.9 million.

According to the announcement, the ACV-R will replace the legacy Assault Amphibious Vehicle recovery variant (AAVR7A1), and will provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles.

This contract is for the first phase of the program, which officials claim will focus on the design and development of the ACV-R during a 20-month period. The second phase of the program will include delivery of production test vehicles for user evaluation.

The ACV program is in full rate production with BAE Systems, and the company is under contract to deliver two other variants in the ACV family of vehicles: the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) and the ACV command variant (ACV-C). Additionally, BAE Systems has received task instructions from the Marine Corps to complete a study of incorporating advanced reconnaissance, command, control, communication and computers/unmanned aerial systems mission payload into an ACV variant.