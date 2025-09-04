Volvo Defense to showcase military vehicles and systems at DSEI 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Volvo Defense

LONDON, England. Volvo Defense will display its lineup of military-adapted vehicles and systems at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, the company announced in a statement.

The company will highlight the Volvo FMX 4x4 truck with armored cab, the L60H wheel loader with protected cab, and the Volvo Penta D6 DPI diesel propulsion system. According to Volvo Defense, these offerings demonstrate the adaptation of commercial platforms for defense applications, supported by the company’s Common Architecture and Shared Technology (CAST) platform.

The FMX 4x4 truck is designed for both on- and off-road performance and can be fitted with armored protection and integrated communications. The L60H wheel loader features heavy-duty construction and a range of attachments for operational flexibility, the statement reads. The D6 DPI propulsion package pairs a 480-horsepower diesel engine with a dual-propeller drive intended for use on tactical and fast-response craft.

Volvo Defense adds that it is also incorporating autonomous systems and counter-drone technologies into its platforms. The company’s exhibit will be located in Hall 9 at DSEI, held September 9–12 at ExCeL London.