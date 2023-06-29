Military Embedded Systems

Directed-energy weapons market to top $111 billion by 2030, study says

News

June 29, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN. Tthe global market for directed-energy weapons -- estimated at $21.4 billion in 2022 -- is projected to reach $111.4 billion by 2030, growing at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% over the study period, according to a new report from Research and Markets, "Directed Energy Weapons: Global Strategic Business Report." 

According to the study authors, the high-energy laser segment of the directed-energy market will record a CAGR of 24.6%, to reach $78.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, accounting for variations in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the report's analysts readjusted their estimate for the high-power microwave segment to a revised 20% CAGR for the coming eight-year period.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $17.5 billion by the year 2030, notching a CAGR of 26.2% over the study period 2022 to 2030. 

