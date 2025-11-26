GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADPA1112 gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier for applications spanning 1 GHz to 22 GHz, targeting electronic warfare and test systems, the company announced in a statement.

The ADPA1112 delivers saturated output power of 42 dBm between 8 GHz and 16 GHz, with 14 dB power gain and 25% power added efficiency (PAE), the company says. The device uses 50 ohm matched, AC-coupled radio-frequency (RF) input and output ports to ease integration into wideband front ends, the statement reads. According to the company, the design supports a supply voltage (VDD) of 28 V and a quiescent drain current of 600 mA set through a gate control pin.

Fabricated on a GaN process, the amplifier operates across a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, the company says. The part includes an integrated RF power detector for monitoring output power and an output third-order intercept point (OIP3) of 44 dBm between 8 GHz and 16 GHz, according to the statement. Analog Devices positions the ADPA1112 for mission-focused subsystems in electronic warfare and broadband test and measurement equipment.