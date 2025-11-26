Military Embedded Systems

GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

News

November 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices
Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADPA1112 gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier for applications spanning 1 GHz to 22 GHz, targeting electronic warfare and test systems, the company announced in a statement.

The ADPA1112 delivers saturated output power of 42 dBm between 8 GHz and 16 GHz, with 14 dB power gain and 25% power added efficiency (PAE), the company says. The device uses 50 ohm matched, AC-coupled radio-frequency (RF) input and output ports to ease integration into wideband front ends, the statement reads. According to the company, the design supports a supply voltage (VDD) of 28 V and a quiescent drain current of 600 mA set through a gate control pin.

Fabricated on a GaN process, the amplifier operates across a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, the company says. The part includes an integrated RF power detector for monitoring output power and an output third-order intercept point (OIP3) of 44 dBm between 8 GHz and 16 GHz, according to the statement. Analog Devices positions the ADPA1112 for mission-focused subsystems in electronic warfare and broadband test and measurement equipment.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Analog Devices
News
GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

November 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms