Electronic warfare generation system delivered to DoD test facility

November 20, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy SRC/Rohde & Schwarz

COLUMBIA, Md. and SYRACUSE, N.Y. Rohde & Schwarz and SRC, Inc. announced that they made an initial delivery of the RSGEN -- an electronic warfare (EW) environmental signal-generation system the companies partnered on -- to a major U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) test facility.

In a joint statement, the companies described the RSGEN system as being compatible with the military's Next Generation Electronic Warfare Environment Generator (NEWEG) architecture, including the Intel-enabled digital generator (DGEN). In the statement, the companies asserted that RSGEN combines up to six time-coincident emitters per single RF port in a scalable platform for creating complex and realistic electromagnetic environments; supports NEWEG objectives, allowing users to refine their EW capabilities in real time; and improves detection, classification, and threat response while ensuring the most current, effective countermeasures for warfighters in congested RF environments.

RSGEN is a fully commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that can be scaled from benchtop setups to full system testing, which aims it for use in a variety of applications, from smaller, niche scenarios to larger, full-scale installations. 

