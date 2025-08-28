Military Embedded Systems

Radar developments on display from Blighter at DSEI UK 2025

News

August 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

B422 radar image courtesy Blighter

LONDON. Ground-based radar designer/manufacturer Blighter plans to showcase new developments to its border-surveillance and coastal-security radar systems, along with its artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted BlighterNexus software, at DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

According to a Blighter press release, 2025 has seen the company produce a trio of enhancements for its low-power advanced e-scan radars: new levels of adaptiveness to the environment in its coastal-security radars, extending the range of its border surveillance radars, and using AI to transform radar to command and control (C2) system integration.

The company asserts that its BlighterNexus AI-assisted connectivity and processing hub has dramatically reduced the training and operational burden on systems integrators seeking to incorporate Blighter’s smart/cognitive ITAR-free 2D, 3D, and 4D radars into their C2 systems and has helped them achieve estimated cost savings of up to 20%. 

Additionally, the company has enhanced its B422 long-range border surveillance radar to now detect a person at 15 km (9.32 miles) using just 4 watts of power. This extended range from 8 km (4.97 miles) to 15 km, without the need for additional power, means earlier interception of intruders and real cost savings for border-control operators with fewer radars needed due to the three-fold increase of the radar’s coverage.

Blighter also annnounced that its engineers have also been working on a government/industry coastal surveillance project, with the result being major improvements to the adaptiveness of the Blighter C400 coastal security radar: Through fine-tuning of the electronic scanning beam and the micro-Doppler tracking function, the radar can now automatically and dynamically adapt to the prevailing environmental conditions. The Blighter C400 radar will be featured at DSEI at development partner Kirintec’s stand. (Kirintec is owned by BAE Systems.) 

DSEI attendees may find Blighter at stand number N6-166.

Featured Companies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Iceni House, London Road
Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1NY
Website
[email protected]

DSEI

Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 207 384 7770

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Textron
News
RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle purchased by Sweden

December 03, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Next-gen aircraft protection technologies sought by U.S. Air Force

December 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
News
AI wargaming platform to be advanced for U.S. Air Force by AMESA

December 03, 2025

More A.I.