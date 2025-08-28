Radar developments on display from Blighter at DSEI UK 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

B422 radar image courtesy Blighter LONDON. Ground-based radar designer/manufacturer Blighter plans to showcase new developments to its border-surveillance and coastal-security radar systems, along with its artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted BlighterNexus software, at DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

According to a Blighter press release, 2025 has seen the company produce a trio of enhancements for its low-power advanced e-scan radars: new levels of adaptiveness to the environment in its coastal-security radars, extending the range of its border surveillance radars, and using AI to transform radar to command and control (C2) system integration.

The company asserts that its BlighterNexus AI-assisted connectivity and processing hub has dramatically reduced the training and operational burden on systems integrators seeking to incorporate Blighter’s smart/cognitive ITAR-free 2D, 3D, and 4D radars into their C2 systems and has helped them achieve estimated cost savings of up to 20%.

Additionally, the company has enhanced its B422 long-range border surveillance radar to now detect a person at 15 km (9.32 miles) using just 4 watts of power. This extended range from 8 km (4.97 miles) to 15 km, without the need for additional power, means earlier interception of intruders and real cost savings for border-control operators with fewer radars needed due to the three-fold increase of the radar’s coverage.

Blighter also annnounced that its engineers have also been working on a government/industry coastal surveillance project, with the result being major improvements to the adaptiveness of the Blighter C400 coastal security radar: Through fine-tuning of the electronic scanning beam and the micro-Doppler tracking function, the radar can now automatically and dynamically adapt to the prevailing environmental conditions. The Blighter C400 radar will be featured at DSEI at development partner Kirintec’s stand. (Kirintec is owned by BAE Systems.)

DSEI attendees may find Blighter at stand number N6-166.