RF and microwave components from Quantic PMI on show at AOC 2025 convention

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Quantic TRM

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. RF and microwave component supplier Quantic PMI is showing its various lines of performance-critical offerings at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention, now underway at National Harbor.

The company's press release lists the products on display at the AOC 2025 show:

Custom, high-reliability RF and microwave components and subsystems covering DC to 70 GHz from Planar Monolithics Inc. (PMI), a partner company serving military, communications, commercial, and consumer applications.



Precision passive RF and microwave solutions engineered by Quantic TRM to meet the most technically demanding requirements.



Ultra-low phase noise frequency control and timing solutions designed by (Quantic) Wenzel Associates, including integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz+, engineered for high-frequency stability and reliability.

AOC showgoers may visit the Quantic PMI booth at #916.