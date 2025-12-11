Military Embedded Systems

RF and microwave components from Quantic PMI on show at AOC 2025 convention

News

December 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RF and microwave components from Quantic PMI on show at AOC 2025 convention
Image: Quantic TRM

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. RF and microwave component supplier Quantic PMI is showing its various lines of performance-critical offerings at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention, now underway at National Harbor.

The company's press release lists the products on display at the AOC 2025 show: 

  • Custom, high-reliability RF and microwave components and subsystems covering DC to 70 GHz from Planar Monolithics Inc. (PMI), a partner company serving military, communications, commercial, and consumer applications.
     
  • Precision passive RF and microwave solutions engineered by Quantic TRM to meet the most technically demanding requirements.
     
  • Ultra-low phase noise frequency control and timing solutions designed by (Quantic) Wenzel Associates, including integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz+, engineered for high-frequency stability and reliability.

AOC showgoers may visit the Quantic PMI booth at #916.

Featured Companies

Quantic Electronics

Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI).
Story
The FACE Technical Standard: Enabling modular, open, and future-proof avionics systems

December 04, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Graphic: BAE Systems
News
BAE Systems signs new $1.7 billion precision-guidance contract with U.S. Navy

December 10, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Graphic courtesy Zephr.xyz.
Story
Building a layered, aware PNT architecture for the modern battlespace

December 05, 2025

More Comms