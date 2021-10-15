Times Microwave Systems Introduces PhaseTrack Low Smoke Microwave Assemblies

Press Release

WALLINGFORD, CT — Times Microwave Systems, the preeminent brand in innovative RF and microwave interconnect assemblies, cables and connectors, introduces PhaseTrack Low Smoke (PTLS) microwave cable assemblies for shipboard applications. It provides exceptional phase temperature performance up to 85 ºC. This cable type has the same low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) jacket used on Times’ QPL M17 cables for easy cross-reference and qualification.

Low-smoke, zero-halogen cable assemblies are essential in confined spaces where air exchange is minimal such as onboard ships and submarines. Fire is one of the greatest dangers in these environments, as accumulating smoke can obscure visibility for safe evacuation. When burned, low smoke cables emit a less optically dense smoke that releases at a lower rate, making it easier for occupants to exit and protecting the safety of firefighting operations. Halogen-free materials also produce clearer, whiter smoke for better visibility and do not emit halogen’s toxic off-gases.

“In a space where large amounts of cable are needed in close proximity to humans or sensitive electronics, low smoke and zero halogen cables are essential,”

“Submarines and ships are classic examples, which is why the military was one of the first adopters of LSZH standards. The microwave systems perform critical operations in these environments and must be designed to work as safely as possible within the application constraints.” Said Ted Prema, Director of Aerospace Programs.

The PTLS assemblies are available in a range of sizes from 0.2 to 0.6” and address all frequencies from HF through K band, including a variant optimized for minimum loss in Ku band. Cable assemblies can be supplied with any type of industry-standard RF interface. The assemblies incorporate the proprietary TF5 dielectric for a low loss, flexible, phase-optimized cable. Its stability is superior to PTFE and free of its notorious “knee”.

In-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities enable Times Microwave to deliver RF products that meet the most demanding requirements, including customized solutions in product design, installation, regulatory compliance, and performance improvement. Most importantly, as a manufacturer with fully integrated design, production, assembly and testing capabilities, Times Microwave can deliver RF interconnect solutions from conception through testing and production.