Best in Show awards selected at AUSA 2021

News

AUSA 2021--WASHINGTON. Military Embedded Systems is excited to announce today the winners of our Best in Show Award contest, which which we're holding for our supporters exhibiting at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, held last week, Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C. Contest winners -- drawn from military embedded systems exhibitors at the event -- are recognized for the improved performance and innovation they bring to military electronic systems applications such as radar, electronic warfare, and avionics as well as for rugged computing, interconnect technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded computing.

AUSA, run by the Association of the US Army League, is The Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. Taking place over three days, the Annual Meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. For more information, visit https://meetings.ausa.org/annual/2021/why_attend.cfm.

Winners included entries from Aegis Power Systems, Analog Devices, Atrenne Computing, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Elma Electronic, General Micro Systems, and Systel. Click here to view the winners.

For the Best in Show Award, winning entries are based on the counsel of an independent committee of industry judges.