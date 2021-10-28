Military Embedded Systems

Best in Show awards selected at AUSA 2021

October 28, 2021

AUSA 2021--WASHINGTON. Military Embedded Systems is excited to announce today the winners of our Best in Show Award contest, which which we're holding for our supporters exhibiting at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, held last week, Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C. Contest winners -- drawn from military embedded systems exhibitors at the event -- are recognized for the improved performance and innovation they bring to military electronic systems applications such as radar, electronic warfare, and avionics as well as for rugged computing, interconnect technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded computing.

AUSA, run by the Association of the US Army League, is The Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. Taking place over three days, the Annual Meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. For more information, visit https://meetings.ausa.org/annual/2021/why_attend.cfm.

Winners included entries from Aegis Power Systems, Analog Devices, Atrenne Computing, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Elma Electronic, General Micro Systems, and Systel. Click here to view the winners.

For the Best in Show Award, winning entries are based on the counsel of an independent committee of industry judges.

Featured Companies

Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700

Atrenne Computing Solutions

10 Mupac Drive
Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Website
[email protected]
800.926.8722

Curtiss-Wright

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza
Ashburn, Virginia 20147
Website
[email protected]

General Micro Systems, Inc.

8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
Website
[email protected]

Systel, Inc.

3155 North Point Parkway Bldg D, Suite 120
Alpharetta, GA 3005
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Vetronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
