Engineering the future of defense systems: A V-model approach to custom embedded solutions

Stock image In modern military operations, embedded computing platforms must deliver uncompromised performance, withstand extreme environmental stress, and seamlessly interface with complex electronic subsystems – all while adhering to strict regulatory and life cycle constraints. Integrating custom or modified hardware into these operational environments is a multidimensional challenge that spans thermal resilience, electromagnetic compatibility, system interoperability, and long-term component availability.

In defense electronics, success is measured in performance reliability and system availability over decades, not just performance at launch. Technical excellence must be balanced with practical constraints, ensuring that every embedded solution has passed stringent qualification, optimized against obsolescence, able to handle extreme deployment environments, and modular and scalable.

To meet these demands, a rigorous systems-engineering methodology based on the V-model development framework, tailored specifically for the defense electronics sector, can be applied to engineering problems. This approach enables the delivery of modified off-the-shelf (MOTS) and fully custom embedded solutions that are not only compliant and ruggedized but also engineered for longevity, maintainability, and field-readiness.

The embedded challenge in military use

Whether in aerial drones, naval platforms, or tactical ground vehicles, embedded systems such as mission computers, control units, and sensor fusion nodes must deliver consistent functionality under harsh environmental conditions:

Temperature ranges: from -40 °C to +70 °C (operational)

Shock resistance: up to 40 g as per MIL-STD-810G

Vibration exposure: continuous across 10 Hz to 2,000 Hz

EMI/EMC exposure: compliant with MIL-STD-461

Ingress protection: sealed enclosures up to IP68

Moreover, mission duration and reliability are critical. These systems often operate for 30,000-plus mission hours, with the expectation of little to no downtime.

Compounding this situation, the rapid evolution of semiconductor technology – with average component life cycles of two to five years – clashes with military procurement timelines that can span decades. Without proactive design foresight and obsolescence management, field reliability is at risk.

V-model engineering: A systems approach to mission assurance

A custom V-model process enables full traceability, requirement verification, and risk mitigation from initial specification through in-field operation. It supports:

Structured, stage-gated development

Design-to-validation traceability

Life cycle-aware component selection

Pre-qualified rugged designs

Client co-engineering and feedback loops

The implementation of the V-model is not only compliant with defense industry best practices, is custom-optimized for the development of MOTS and fully bespoke embedded systems. The V-model ensures traceability, compliance, and robust risk management, particularly in addressing supply-chain volatility and component obsolescence. (Figure 1.)

[Figure 1 ǀ A diagram shows a V-model approach to engineering, which is designed to ensure traceability, compliance, and risk management while taking into consideration supply-chain volatility and component obsolescence. Milexia diagram.]

From RFQ to after-sales support, the V-model is shaped as follows:

1. RFQ and risk analysis

Projects begin with a detailed technical intake and feasibility review. A cross-functional team performs a risk matrix analysis, covering:

Mechanical and thermal integration

Interface compatibility (USB, CAN, RS232/422, SDI)

Environmental constraints (MIL-STD-810, DO-160, IP ratings)

Component supply risks (EOL forecasts, single-sourcing, lead times)

This early scrutiny ensures engineering resources are only applied when the solution is viable and scalable over the system’s intended operational life.

This phase includes early visibility on end-of-life (EOL) components and single-source supply threats, enabling engineers to proactively recommend alternatives or redesign paths. A go/no-go decision ensures engineering resources are only committed when the solution is denoted as viable long-term.

2. Compliance and risks matrix

Once approved, all customer specifications are mapped into a version-controlled compliance matrix, linking each to its:

Functional implementation

Validation plan

Risk level (technical or supply-related)

This structured mapping ensures design choices remain transparent, auditable, and traceable across all life cycle stages.

3. Architecture and detailed design

This phase includes:

Full mechanical 3D CAD models (STEP/IGES)

Signal-integrity simulations (SI) and thermal analysis (<85 °C thresholds)

Selection of industrial-grade components with 10-plus year availability

Review of PCB layout, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, thermal path, and connector placement

A detailed design review (DDR) finalizes component selection and layout, aligning engineering, sourcing, and compliance.

4. Prototype and prequalification

A production-intent prototype is developed for:

Mechanical validation

Thermal cycling and thermal ramp testing

Salt spray and humidity exposure (accelerated aging)

Firmware/software validation (boot sequence, I/O interface integrity)

Component changes due to sourcing issues are flagged and revalidated here, maintaining system robustness.

5. Testing and qualification

Formal testing is performed in accordance with military and aerospace standards, including:

MIL-STD-810G (vibration/temperature)

MIL-STD-461 (EMI/EMC)

Ingress protection (IP65/IP68)

Thermal cycling (-40 °C to +70 °C)

Any component changes triggered by last-minute obsolescence warnings are verified through repeat testing before product sign-off.

6. Production and full life cycle support

Following successful qualification, the system enters production using fully validated components and configurations. Products are delivered fully tested and ready for deployment: fully validated bill of materials (BOM), with all critical technical documentation packs (wiring, diagrams, compliance of declarations), and serial-number tracking and traceability.

Beyond delivery, added value is found in continuous support for the customer throughout the product’s operational life. Maintenance, repairs services, firmware updates, and replacements are handled efficiently, with quick turnaround and access to spare parts. Ongoing monitoring of component life cycle status ensures that potential obsolescence issues are addressed proactively, preserving system reliability and availability well into the future.

Case study: Custom embedded solutions for maritime special forces

Milexia recently completed a project that involved the design and delivery of two embedded computing platforms for a leading defense contractor operating in the optronics and avionics space. The systems were destined for integration aboard both maritime vessels and Special Operations Zodiac rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), where resilience and interoperability were paramount.

Results using V-model process

In both cases, Milexia leveraged the full V-model process, involving technical and operational specifications, prototyping, testing, qualification, and serial production. More than 80 hours of stress and compliance testing was performed per unit. These systems are now in serial production, with life cycle contracts ensuring part tracking and upgrade paths over a projected 10-plus-year deployment period.

Engineering with life cycle in mind

In defense electronics, success is measured in performance reliability and system availability over decades, not just performance at launch. The V-model framework aligns technical excellence with practical constraints, ensuring that every embedded solution is mission-validated through stringent qualification, life cycle-optimized against obsolescence, environmentally hardened for extreme deployment scenarios, and both modular and scalable for future adaptations.

Laure El Mhadder is Sales Director, Electronics at Milexia. With over a decade of experience in embedded computing for defense, aerospace, and industrial markets, she specializes in guiding mission-driven organizations through technically complex, life cycle-sensitive design and deployment strategies.

