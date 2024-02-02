Air defense systems to be provided to Norway by Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg won a deal worth NOK 1.4 billion ($132 million) from the Norwegian government for NASAMS air defense systems, with deliveries expected in 2026-2027, the company announced in a statement.

This agreement with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency includes the provision of new multi-missile canister launchers and Fire Distribution Centers for NASAMS, which will replace equipment that Norway previously donated to Ukraine, the statement reads.

NASAMS, first delivered to the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s, uses a modular design and open architecture to allow for ongoing technological advancements, and it is employed by 13 nations worldwide, the statement adds.