Counter-electronic warfare system rolls out prior to DSEI UK

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Advanced Navigation LONDON. Advanced Navigation, a provider of assured positioning navigation and timing (APNT) technologies and autonomous systems, has expanded its Boreas range with the new 50 Series -- its compact fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial navigation system (INS) -- in conjunction with DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

The 50 Series, according to a company statement, includes two high-performing devices: The A50, an attitude and heading reference system (AHRS); and the D50, a strategic-grade INS, each equipped with a north-seeking gyrocompass capable of rapidly determining true north. The 50 Series delivers reliable navigation in the most demanding conditions, the company asserts, all within a compact, sixe, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized form factor.

Advanced Navigation describes the D50 as equipped with multi-band GNSS receivers, which enables enhancements in signal availability, heading accuracy, and greater resilience in contested environments. For missions operating in particularly high-threat scenarios, it also offers an extra layer of protection through optional Electronic Counter-Countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities.

Maximilian Doemling, Head of Product at Advanced Navigation, said of the new Boreas systems: "The Boreas 50 Series goes beyond a traditional INS. In heavily contested zones, the D50’s advanced ECCM capabilities deliver uncompromising protection against nefarious attempts of GNSS jamming and spoofing. It is a powerful counter-electronic warfare (EW) solution built to operate under direct electronic attack, giving operators the resilience and reliability they need to stay on course against any adversary.”

DSEI UK showgoers may find Advanced Navigation at Stand S2-116.