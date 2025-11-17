Electronic warfare suite ordered for German Eurofighter fleet

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab received two orders from Airbus Defence and Space to supply its Arexis electronic warfare (EW) sensor suite for the German Air Force’s Eurofighter aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

According to Saab, the combined orders are valued at approximately EUR 549 million with deliveries scheduled from 2025 through 2028. The first order continues work initiated under a March 2024 contract for integrating the Arexis suite onto the Eurofighter EK variant, the statement reads.

A second order covers additional system components incorporating artificial intelligence technology developed by Saab and its partner Helsing. This order remains subject to government approval, the company says.

Saab states that the Arexis suite is a fully digital EW system designed to enhance threat detection, situational awareness, and aircraft survivability. The company adds that the new orders expand ongoing cooperation between Swedish and German industry on the Eurofighter program.