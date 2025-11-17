Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare suite ordered for German Eurofighter fleet

November 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab received two orders from Airbus Defence and Space to supply its Arexis electronic warfare (EW) sensor suite for the German Air Force’s Eurofighter aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

According to Saab, the combined orders are valued at approximately EUR 549 million with deliveries scheduled from 2025 through 2028. The first order continues work initiated under a March 2024 contract for integrating the Arexis suite onto the Eurofighter EK variant, the statement reads.

A second order covers additional system components incorporating artificial intelligence technology developed by Saab and its partner Helsing. This order remains subject to government approval, the company says.

Saab states that the Arexis suite is a fully digital EW system designed to enhance threat detection, situational awareness, and aircraft survivability. The company adds that the new orders expand ongoing cooperation between Swedish and German industry on the Eurofighter program.

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
