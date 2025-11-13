Military Embedded Systems

Ground-based surveillance radars delivered to British Army by Elbit Systems UK

News

November 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ground-based surveillance radars delivered to British Army by Elbit Systems UK
Image via Elbit Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. Elbit Systems UK delivered the first tranche of 55 Ground Based Surveillance Radar systems to the British Army after completing live-fire trials earlier in the year, the company announced in a statement.

The radar is designed for two primary roles: ground surveillance and fall-of-shot correction for mortar and artillery units. In its surveillance role, the system can track personnel, vehicles, helicopters, and uncrewed aerial systems by providing movement data and early warning information, the statement reads. For fall-of-shot correction, it detects and locates rounds to support rapid adjustment of fires.

According to the company, the radar is manufactured in the United Kingdom and Europe and was developed to meet British military requirements. The system uses an open-architecture design intended to support integration into broader sensing and decision-making frameworks, the statement says.

Elbit Systems UK adds that it will work with the British Army to deliver additional units later in the year. The radar forms part of the company’s wider portfolio intended to support threat detection and force protection for U.K. and partner-nation forces, the company says.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing.
News
F-35 air combat training subsystems to be delivered by Cubic

November 13, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Ground-based surveillance radars delivered to British Army by Elbit Systems UK

November 13, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via AMD
News
Radio-frequency adaptive SoC now shipping for radar and emso by AMD

November 11, 2025

More Comms