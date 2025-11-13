Ground-based surveillance radars delivered to British Army by Elbit Systems UK

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. Elbit Systems UK delivered the first tranche of 55 Ground Based Surveillance Radar systems to the British Army after completing live-fire trials earlier in the year, the company announced in a statement.

The radar is designed for two primary roles: ground surveillance and fall-of-shot correction for mortar and artillery units. In its surveillance role, the system can track personnel, vehicles, helicopters, and uncrewed aerial systems by providing movement data and early warning information, the statement reads. For fall-of-shot correction, it detects and locates rounds to support rapid adjustment of fires.

According to the company, the radar is manufactured in the United Kingdom and Europe and was developed to meet British military requirements. The system uses an open-architecture design intended to support integration into broader sensing and decision-making frameworks, the statement says.

Elbit Systems UK adds that it will work with the British Army to deliver additional units later in the year. The radar forms part of the company’s wider portfolio intended to support threat detection and force protection for U.K. and partner-nation forces, the company says.