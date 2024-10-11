EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Join Kontron at AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting & Exposition

Kontron, a leader in rugged embedded solutions, is proud to showcase our high-performance computing components and platforms for deployable defense applications at AUSA 2024 at booth #4032. For the first-time, we are featuring the Hartman Weiner chassis and power supply solutions under the Kontron name.

At our booth, you’ll experience our most powerful VPX Blade, VX307H, and learn about our new products including our SOSA™ aligned hardware modules, integrated mission computers, and custom integration solutions. All designed for demanding, mission-critical deployed applications that will keep you one step ahead.

What to Expect at Booth #4032

Powerful VX307H: High-performance SOSA-aligned VPX computing with Conduction or Air Flow Through Cooling.

New VX3060-S2 : Assembled in Huntsville, AL with Global innovation

Meet Harakan : Rugged mission computer for real-time threat detection and response.

Backplanes, Power Supplies & Chassis: Engineered for durability and optimal performance in harsh environments.

Long-life CG2500: Rugged rackmount edge server with up to 64 cores.

Full Solutions: Kontron offers end-to-end, one-stop-shop SOSA™ solutions.

Latest Technology Advancements: Integration of AI, machine learning, security, and leveraging IoT expertise.

