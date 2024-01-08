Top 10 military radar/electronic warfare stories of 2023

Military Embedded Systems

January 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular radar and electronic warfare (EW) stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories about hypersonic missiles, the next generation of electronic warfare system, and coverage from numerous shows we covered. Check them out below.

  1. USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
  2. U.S. Space Force's early warning missile system hits milestone
  3. Speed, maneuverability of hypersonic missiles create challenges for missile defense
  4. Next generation of electronic warfare systems to feature enhanced RF and microwave hardware
  5. Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight
  6. Tactical diving vehicle showcased by JFD at SOF Week
  7. Understanding GCIA: A paradigm shift for establishing an overall ground-combat vehicle architecture
  8. Exploiting direct RF FPGAs for electronic warfare
  9. 3U vs 6U VPX: Understanding the differences and applications
  10. Easing radar integration with SDR
