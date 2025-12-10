Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled SIGINT products from DeepSig shown at this week's AOC 2025 show

News

December 10, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled SIGINT products from DeepSig shown at this week's AOC 2025 show
DeepSig graphic

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Intelligent wireless provider DeepSig is demonstrating how its products leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, classify, and understand signals with high accuracy, low size/weight/power (SWaP), and easy integration into modern electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention, now underway at National Harbor.

According to a company announcement, DeepSig's AOC 2025 offerings on show include:

  • AI-native spectrum sensing for faster detection and reliable classification
  • Dynamic RF situational awareness for next-generation EW and SIGINT
  • Edge-ready deployment on platforms from embedded compute to GPU systems
  • Partner integrations designed for counter-UAS, direction finding, and automated threat response workflows

Showgoers may visit DeepSig at Booth 331.

Featured Companies

DeepSig, Inc.

1201 Wilson Blvd, Floor 27
Arlington, VA 22209
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Graphic: BAE Systems
News
BAE Systems signs new $1.7 billion precision-guidance contract with U.S. Navy

December 10, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
AI-enabled SIGINT suite aims to cut time from signal to decision

December 10, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
News
Generative AI, cognitive electronic warfare to anchor technical track at AOC 2025

December 04, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Graphic courtesy Zephr.xyz.
Story
Building a layered, aware PNT architecture for the modern battlespace

December 05, 2025

More Comms