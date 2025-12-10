AI-enabled SIGINT products from DeepSig shown at this week's AOC 2025 show

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DeepSig graphic

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Intelligent wireless provider DeepSig is demonstrating how its products leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, classify, and understand signals with high accuracy, low size/weight/power (SWaP), and easy integration into modern electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention, now underway at National Harbor.

According to a company announcement, DeepSig's AOC 2025 offerings on show include:

AI-native spectrum sensing for faster detection and reliable classification

for faster detection and reliable classification Dynamic RF situational awareness for next-generation EW and SIGINT

for next-generation EW and SIGINT Edge-ready deployment on platforms from embedded compute to GPU systems

on platforms from embedded compute to GPU systems Partner integrations designed for counter-UAS, direction finding, and automated threat response workflows

Showgoers may visit DeepSig at Booth 331.