Spectrum-dominance product shown by HII at AOC 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Pixabay

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Defense shipbuilder HII is showcasing its GRIMM high-performance spectrum dominance solution technology -- along with its capabilities in situational awareness, along with its capabilities in situational awareness, intelligence support, and force protection -- at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention, now underway at National Harbor.

HII officials assert that GRIMM can be leveraged in such situations as military operations; counterterrorism and counternarcotics; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; border security; and electromagnetic warfare (EW) and RF-enabled cyberspace operations. The system has actually been deployed on autonomous platforms for both passive and active EW missions.

Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group, stated: "We are excited to introduce this next evolution of our EW technology, a small-form-factor spectrum dominance solution enabling operations on unmanned systems.”

AOC 2025 showgoers may visit HII at Booth #1117.