Military Embedded Systems

Dawn VME Products Custom Rear Transition Modules

Eletter Product
Dawn VME Products Custom Rear Transition Modules

Dawn VME Products custom designs Rear Transition Modules. Rear Transition Modules (RTMs) are essential components in embedded systems, providing a bridge between the internal bus and external I/O connections. RTMs are used in ruggedized systems for applications such as radar, communications, and sensor systems. 

Dawn custom RTMs can be designed to meet specific requirements, including form factor, I/O interfaces and signal levels. Dawn custom RTMs can optimize data transfer rates and signal integrity, ensuring reliable and efficient communication. By eliminating unnecessary features and components, Dawn custom RTMs can offer a more economical option compared to off-the-shelf products. 

Dawn custom RTMs can be easily integrated into various system architectures, allowing for easy expansion and customization. They offer flexibility, scalability, and customization options, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. Discuss your specific application and explore potential customization options for your RTM with the Dawn VME Products engineering and design staff.

Dawn VME Products Custom Rear Transition Modules: A Versatile Solution for Embedded Systems. 

Learn more from Dawn VME Products. Designer friendly and flexible technology.

Featured Companies

Dawn VME Products

Website
[email protected]
1-510-657-4444
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Pixabay/Pok Rie
News
Uncrewed communications tech market to reach $4 billion by 2030, study says

March 05, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy GDMS
News
U.S. Navy fire-control system contract won by General Dynamics Mission Systems

March 05, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Courtesy of U.S. Air Force.
Story
Autonomous AI acceleration requires hardware design to evolve

March 03, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Mitsubishi Electric
News
Anti-jamming communications payload to be provided for Japan defense satellite by Lockheed Martin

March 04, 2026

More Comms