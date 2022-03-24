High performance Ethernet redundancy solution for the Industrial and Defense markets

High performance Ethernet redundancy solution for the Industrial and Defense marketsWhitepaper
March 24, 2022
Today’s defense systems are highly sophisticated and based on high-performance mission computers, servers, workstations and signal processing nodes that need to exchange large amounts of information. This critical and strategic information is transmitted via communication networks requiring high availability, reliability and robustness. In these systems, where Ethernet is ubiquitous, the network infrastructure and communication protocols must ensure that no data gets lost and that information is reliably delivered. To meet these requirements in the most critical conditions, a solution to consider is the implementation of a redundancy network.