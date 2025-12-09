Military Embedded Systems

December 09, 2025

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Open.Tech’s VITA Developer Kit

Engineers at Open.Tech by Amphenol are showcasing their VITA Developer Kit at AOC 2025 International Symposium and Convention, booth # 403, at the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The kit allows customers to develop their prototype quickly for embedded system designs for VITA 67.

This kit includes ruggedized cable assemblies, backplanes, multiport modules, screws and driver tool, contact installation and removal tools, etc. It is ideal for prototyping and production-level testing.

To learn more about the VITA Developer Kit, visit booth# 403 at the show or click here.

