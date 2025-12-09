EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Open.Tech’s VITA Developer Kit

Engineers at Open.Tech by Amphenol are showcasing their VITA Developer Kit at AOC 2025 International Symposium and Convention, booth # 403, at the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The kit allows customers to develop their prototype quickly for embedded system designs for VITA 67.

This kit includes ruggedized cable assemblies, backplanes, multiport modules, screws and driver tool, contact installation and removal tools, etc. It is ideal for prototyping and production-level testing.

