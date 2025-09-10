AeroVironment to expand European presence with new U.K. facility

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Diagram courtesy AeroVironment LONDON -- DSEI UK. Integrated defense-technology solution company AeroVironment (AV) announced the opening of its new office in Hereford, U.K., a facility the company calls "strategically located to bring the full spectrum of the company's capabilities to the U.K. and European defense markets," thereby extending AV's global operations.

According to the company announcement at the DSEI UK 2025 show, the new Hereford location will host a diverse team representing various AV product lines, including Tomahawk Ground Control Systems (GCS), small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUASs), medium uncrewed aircraft systems (MUASs), and ground-based systems. The specialized team will focus on driving innovation, providing operational support, and strengthening AV's growing regional presence.

"We are intentionally investing and expanding in the UK to strengthen our global network and better collaborate with our key European defence customers -- all with a mission of driving innovative, next-generation solutions to our warfighters and allies," said Trace Stevenson, president of Autonomous Systems at AV. "From our Tomahawk GCS to our industry-leading precision strike and defensive systems, AV's cutting-edge, integrated, reliable, and agile solutions are meeting the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

AV also announced that it is entering into a coproduction agreement with U.K.-based engineering concern TIA Group to begin manufacturing operations. TIA Group -- located in Cheltenham, England -- will produce AV's Tomahawk GCS Grip 23 TE controller, which is a rugged human-machine integrated controller for all-domain uncrewed operations and situational awareness for diverse missions. TIA is an experienced mechanical and electronic manufacturer that delivers specialized solutions to the U.K. government, U.K. Ministry of Defence, and NATO customers.

