Counter-UAS radar from Echodyne will go to Australian Defence Force

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Echodyne KIRKLAND, Wash. Radar-platform company Echodyne announced that it has been chosen to be the radar provider within the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Project Land 156, the Australian government’s project to equip the ADF with continuous counterdrone capabilities.

Echodyne’s 4D metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) radars are intended to support counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) initiatives, locking optical sensors for “eyes on object,” and reliable precision tracking for mitigation platforms and effectors.

Echodyne's MESA radar will support systems-integration team leader Leidos Australia, plus EOS Australia (which already incorporates Echodyne radar into its Slinger RWS), Acacia Systems, L3Harris Technologies, and Department 13.