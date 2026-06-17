MARSS named command-and-control provider for BAE Systems’ BATS counter-UAS capability

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Johannes Pinl, Founder and CEO for MARSS, Dr Andreas Schwer, MD and CEO for EOS, and Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence. EUROSATORY: Paris, France. BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business chose MARSS to provide the command and control (C2) solution for the BAE Systems’ Anti Threat System (BATS) counter-UAS (CUAS) system. The agreement was confirmed live at Eurosatory, on day two of the show.

The MARSS NiDAR platform will serve as the intelligent nerve center for BATS.

NiDAR is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered C2 platform that accelerates decision-making from minutes to seconds across detection, classification, and defeat.

Johannes Pinl, Founder and CEO for MARSS, Dr Andreas Schwer, MD and CEO for EOS, and Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, met at Eurosatory to formally sign the agreement and mark the start of the collaboration.

Technology that helps you identify a threat quickly and accurately isn't a luxury, it's a lifeline,” Heywood said. “That's why developing the capabilities to counter hostile uncrewed threats, especially drones, matters so much to us, and why choosing the right command-and-control partner for BATS was a critical decision. This is exactly the kind of collaboration needed to deliver a resilient, layered defense against today’s dynamic uncrewed threat landscape.”

MARSS will provide both software licensing and technical support for BAE Systems' counter-UAS demonstrations and deployments.