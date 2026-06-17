Military Embedded Systems

MARSS named command-and-control provider for BAE Systems’ BATS counter-UAS capability

News

June 17, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Johannes Pinl, Founder and CEO for MARSS, Dr Andreas Schwer, MD and CEO for EOS, and Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence.

EUROSATORY: Paris, France. BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business chose MARSS to provide the command and control (C2) solution for the BAE Systems’ Anti Threat System (BATS) counter-UAS (CUAS) system. The agreement was confirmed live at Eurosatory, on day two of the show.

The MARSS NiDAR platform will serve as the intelligent nerve center for BATS.

NiDAR is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered C2 platform that accelerates decision-making from minutes to seconds across detection, classification, and defeat.

Johannes Pinl, Founder and CEO for MARSS, Dr Andreas Schwer, MD and CEO for EOS, and Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, met at Eurosatory to formally sign the agreement and mark the start of the collaboration.

Technology that helps you identify a threat quickly and accurately isn't a luxury, it's a lifeline,” Heywood said. “That's why developing the capabilities to counter hostile uncrewed threats, especially drones, matters so much to us, and why choosing the right command-and-control partner for BATS was a critical decision. This is exactly the kind of collaboration needed to deliver a resilient, layered defense against today’s dynamic uncrewed threat landscape.”

MARSS will provide both software licensing and technical support for BAE Systems' counter-UAS demonstrations and deployments.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

MARSS

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Johannes Pinl, Founder and CEO for MARSS, Dr Andreas Schwer, MD and CEO for EOS, and Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence.
News
MARSS named command-and-control provider for BAE Systems’ BATS counter-UAS capability

June 17, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Kontron’s VX30101 high-end 3U VPX board

June 15, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
Story
The military’s real AI revolution is happening in the dirt

June 16, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Exail image
News
Amphibious inertial navigation system launched by Exail

June 17, 2026

More Comms