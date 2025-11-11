Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army's integrated battle command system to use Anduril's Lattice software for counter-UAS

November 11, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Army chose Anduril Industries for the Integrated Battle Command System Maneuver (IBCS-M) program, which will establish the company’s Lattice software as the Army’s next-generation fire control platform for counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) missions, the company announced in a statement.

IBCS-M is intended to provide the command, control, and integration backbone for multiple counter-UAS sensors and effectors, allowing a single operator to manage numerous targets and automating portions of the fire-control decision process, the statement reads. Anduril demonstrated Lattice at Yuma Proving Grounds where the system integrated a previously undisclosed sensor and effector within hours and executed live-fire intercepts in a seven-day trial, the company says.

The program will emphasize rapid integration of new sensors and effectors, distributed tracking, and autonomy-enhanced fire control to reduce operator workload and shorten the time from detection to defeat, the statement adds. Officials framed IBCS-M as part of a broader modernization effort to move command-and-control systems toward open, software-centric architectures that can adapt to fast-moving, saturated air threats, the company says.

