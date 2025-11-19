Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Archer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Archer Aviation reached an agreement to provide its electric powertrain technology to Anduril Industries and EDGE Group for use on the Omen autonomous air vehicle system, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, this is the first time Archer will supply its proprietary powertrain -- originally developed for the Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft -- to another organization. The United Arab Emirates committed to an initial purchase of 50 Omen systems, establishing demand for both the aircraft and Archer’s powertrain integration, the statement reads.

Archer’s powertrain is produced across roughly one million square feet of manufacturing and testing facilities in the United States, where automated processes are used to support scalable production, the company says. Archer states that the system was designed to meet aviation requirements for safety, performance, and reliability.

Anduril’s Omen system is described as a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle intended for defense and commercial applications. Archer’s technology is expected to support propulsion performance targets related to range, speed, and payload capacity, the statement notes.