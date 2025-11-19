Military Embedded Systems

Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

News

November 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle
Image via Archer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Archer Aviation reached an agreement to provide its electric powertrain technology to Anduril Industries and EDGE Group for use on the Omen autonomous air vehicle system, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, this is the first time Archer will supply its proprietary powertrain -- originally developed for the Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft -- to another organization. The United Arab Emirates committed to an initial purchase of 50 Omen systems, establishing demand for both the aircraft and Archer’s powertrain integration, the statement reads.

Archer’s powertrain is produced across roughly one million square feet of manufacturing and testing facilities in the United States, where automated processes are used to support scalable production, the company says. Archer states that the system was designed to meet aviation requirements for safety, performance, and reliability.

Anduril’s Omen system is described as a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle intended for defense and commercial applications. Archer’s technology is expected to support propulsion performance targets related to range, speed, and payload capacity, the statement notes.

Featured Companies

Archer Aviation

Anduril Industries

2722 Michelson
Irvine, CA 92612
Website
[email protected]

Edge Autonomy

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Image via Archer
News
Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

November 19, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
MOSA e-Book

November 19, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Whitepaper
End-to-End Connectivity for Next Generation Soldiers

November 18, 2025

More Comms