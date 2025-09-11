Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed rotary-wing system from Thales debuts with Royal Navy

News

September 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Thales

MEUDON, France. Thales today noted the Royal Navy’s announcement of the official in-service date (ISD) of the Thales Peregrine rotary wing uncrewed air system (RWUAS) capability, which the company called "a major milestone in strengthening the Fleet’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) effectiveness.

The RWUAS -- developed in partnership with Schiebel -- gives the Royal Navy a shipborne uncrewed aerial platform that "extends the eyes and ears of the Fleet far beyond the horizon," Thales officials stated. Peregrine is equipped with the Thales I-Master radar and aims to deliver all-weather, day-and-night surveillance, tracking, and target identification in complex maritime and littoral environments. 

Thales calls Peregrine "a core element of the Royal Navy's Maritime Aviation Transformation Strategy, under which the navy is introducing a new generation of crewed and uncrewed systems to ensure that it maintains a decisive advantage despite evolving global threats. 

Thales reports that the RWUAS has already successfully deployed with the Duke-class frigate HMS Lancaster during live operations. 

 

 

