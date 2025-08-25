Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered edge computing solutions to be showcased by Maris-Tech at DSEI 2025

News

August 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered edge computing solutions to be showcased by Maris-Tech at DSEI 2025
Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. Maris-Tech plans to present its portfolio of AI-driven video intelligence and edge computing technologies at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London, scheduled for Sept. 9-12, the company announced in a statement.

The company will feature solutions designed for defense and homeland security applications, including platforms for situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and low-bandwidth video transmission, the statement reads. Demonstrations will include the Diamond MIL-STD ruggedized platform for 360° perimeter monitoring, the Jupiter AI miniature edge computing system, and the Opal ruggedized tactical edge computing solution.

Other offerings on display will include Coral, a compact intelligence-gathering platform, and the Firebird F-100 5G, a video encoder/decoder that supports cellular, mesh, and SATCOM networks, the company says.

Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms