AI-powered edge computing solutions to be showcased by Maris-Tech at DSEI 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. Maris-Tech plans to present its portfolio of AI-driven video intelligence and edge computing technologies at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London, scheduled for Sept. 9-12, the company announced in a statement.

The company will feature solutions designed for defense and homeland security applications, including platforms for situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and low-bandwidth video transmission, the statement reads. Demonstrations will include the Diamond MIL-STD ruggedized platform for 360° perimeter monitoring, the Jupiter AI miniature edge computing system, and the Opal ruggedized tactical edge computing solution.

Other offerings on display will include Coral, a compact intelligence-gathering platform, and the Firebird F-100 5G, a video encoder/decoder that supports cellular, mesh, and SATCOM networks, the company says.