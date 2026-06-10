Digital step attenuator for radar and radio applications released by Analog Devices

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ADRF5476 via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices Inc. released the ADRF5476, a silicon 2-bit digital step attenuator designed for use in military radios, radars, and electronic countermeasure systems, the company announced in a statement.

The ADRF5476 operates from 1 GHz to 72 GHz and provides a 12 dB attenuation range with 4 dB step sizes, the statement reads. The device is specified with insertion loss of 0.9 dB up to 18 GHz, 1.3 dB up to 40 GHz, 2.1 dB up to 67 GHz, and 3.0 dB up to 72 GHz, according to Analog Devices.

The attenuator is designed for bidirectional operation, with the ATTIN and ATTOUT radio frequency (RF) ports supporting 24 dBm average and peak power handling across all states, the company says. Typical step error is listed at ±0.50 dB up to 50 GHz and ±0.75 dB up to 72 GHz, the statement adds.

The ADRF5476 uses parallel mode control compatible with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and low-voltage transistor-transistor logic (LVTTL), and it has a radio frequency amplitude settling time of 55 ns, Analog Devices says.