Liquid Cooled SAVE Compliant Chassis

Eletter Product

Cooling Ground Vehicular Electronics

The VE03 chassis from LCR Embedded Systems represents the next evolution in high-performance embedded computing, designed to address the thermal challenges of today’s AI-driven and data-intensive payloads. As part of LCR’s SAVE family of solutions, the VE03 is fully compliant with the Standardized A-Kit Envelope while expanding its capabilities through advanced liquid cooling and modular flexibility.

Intended for demanding ground vehicle environments, the VE03 introduces a compact, closed-loop liquid cooling system that enables efficient heat dissipation for high-power AI and compute payloads. With per-slot cooling capacity of up to 140W, the chassis is optimized for modern 3U VPX and SOSA-aligned modules, including GPUs, FPGAs, and high-speed processing cards that generate significant thermal loads.

The VE03 supports a dual chassis configuration within the SAVE envelope, allowing integrators to deploy either complementary or redundant systems for enhanced mission flexibility and reliability. Each chassis accommodates five payload slots plus a VITA 62 power supply, enabling scalable performance for C5ISR and other mission-critical applications.

An integrated heat exchanger, reservoir, and shock-isolated mounting tray further distinguish the VE03, delivering a self-contained cooling solution that eliminates the need for platform-level liquid infrastructure while protecting sensitive electronics from harsh environmental conditions.

As part of LCR’s emerging line of liquid cooled chassis, the VE03 demonstrates a clear commitment to enabling higher power densities, improved thermal management, and future-ready architectures—making it an ideal solution for next-generation AI-enabled defense systems.

Per slot cooling of up to 140W

Closed-loop liquid cooling system

3U VPX VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules

5 payload and 1 VITA 62 PSU slot per system

Integrated shock tray, heat exchanger and reservoir in the SAVE envelope

Enables operational or redundancy requirements

Intended for MOSA OpenVPX and SOSA payloads

At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success and LCR program managers are industry professionals who provide highly effective management from program start to finish.

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

