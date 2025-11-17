Thermal imaging core introduced by MKU for multi-platform defense systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

PARIS, France. MKU unveiled its Netro Aksion thermal imaging core at Milipol Paris 2025, positioning the system for integration into a range of electro-optical applications, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the Aksion core uses a 12-micron uncooled microbolometer sensor intended to deliver higher pixel density and improved imaging performance in low-visibility environments. MKU says the system includes an image-processing suite that provides functions such as contrast optimization, denoising, white balancing, and edge enhancement to support target acquisition and reconnaissance missions.

The company states that Aksion incorporates a human-machine interface for rapid control of zoom, polarity, and image adjustments, and offers digital zoom up to 8x along with multiple video output options including USB, RGB24, YCbCr, HDMI, and MIPI-DSI. The core is certified to MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F for operation under extreme environmental and electromagnetic conditions.

MKU reports that the design supports integration across weapon sights, situational-awareness devices, and uncrewed aerial and ground platforms. The company adds that Aksion is part of a broader effort to expand collaboration with European manufacturers through build-to-spec and build-to-print engagement models.