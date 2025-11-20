Hivemind autonomy software to be integrated on Destinus drones

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands. Shield AI and Destinus will collaborate to integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind mission autonomy software across multiple Destinus uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the effort aims to establish a scalable autonomy architecture that can operate across different aircraft types. Shield AI says the integration will extend to Destinus’ Ruta and Hornet systems and will also interface with Shield AI’s V-BAT aircraft, enabling the platforms to exchange information and adjust flight behaviors during missions. The companies intend to demonstrate the combined capability in 2026 to show interoperability among the systems, the statement reads.

Hivemind is described as a modular autonomy software framework designed to coordinate heterogeneous UAS assets, enabling reconnaissance and strike platforms to function as a networked team under established command structures. The company says the software is intended to support human operators by providing mission-directed behaviors rather than replacing decision-making.

The partnership also supports ongoing European defense initiatives, including efforts to provide uncrewed capabilities to Ukraine, Shield AI says. Additional information will be available at the Netherlands Defense and Security Exhibition, where the companies are exhibiting jointly.