Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 military electronics stories of 2023

News

January 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy of USSOCOM

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories from our coverage of multiple conferences throughout the year as well as print articles on GCIA and the next generation of electronic warfare. Check them out below.

  1. USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
  2. U.S. Space Force's early warning missile system hits milestone
  3. Bringing the benefits of GCIA to next-generation ground vehicles
  4. Speed, maneuverability of hypersonic missiles create challenges for missile defense
  5. Next generation of electronic warfare systems to feature enhanced RF and microwave hardware
  6. Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight
  7. Understanding GCIA: A paradigm shift for establishing an overall ground-combat vehicle architecture
  8. Exploiting direct RF FPGAs for electronic warfare
  9. Large UUV to be forward-deployed by fiscal year 2026, Navy official confirms
  10. Ukraine will operate Northrop Grumman M-ACE C-UAS
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber