Top 10 military electronics stories of 2023

Top 10 military electronics stories of 2023News
January 05, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories from our coverage of multiple conferences throughout the year as well as print articles on GCIA and the next generation of electronic warfare. Check them out below.
- USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
- U.S. Space Force's early warning missile system hits milestone
- Bringing the benefits of GCIA to next-generation ground vehicles
- Speed, maneuverability of hypersonic missiles create challenges for missile defense
- Next generation of electronic warfare systems to feature enhanced RF and microwave hardware
- Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight
- Understanding GCIA: A paradigm shift for establishing an overall ground-combat vehicle architecture
- Exploiting direct RF FPGAs for electronic warfare
- Large UUV to be forward-deployed by fiscal year 2026, Navy official confirms
- Ukraine will operate Northrop Grumman M-ACE C-UAS