Military Embedded Systems

Wind River's VxWorks played critical role in Artemis II space mission

News

April 13, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Artemis II splashdown image: NASA/Bill Ingalls

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. The VxWorks platform from Wind River (an Aptiv company) was the software enabling reliable, real-time performance for the recently returned Artemis II mission, the company reported.

Following the completion of the mission, the company reported that VxWorks software was an integral part of the SLS, the rocket that carried the crew out of Earth’s orbit; to the systems that sustained the astronauts around the moon, through deep space, and then back to earth. 

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