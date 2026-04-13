Wind River's VxWorks played critical role in Artemis II space mission

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Artemis II splashdown image: NASA/Bill Ingalls WALNUT CREEK, Calif. The VxWorks platform from Wind River (an Aptiv company) was the software enabling reliable, real-time performance for the recently returned Artemis II mission, the company reported.

Following the completion of the mission, the company reported that VxWorks software was an integral part of the SLS, the rocket that carried the crew out of Earth’s orbit; to the systems that sustained the astronauts around the moon, through deep space, and then back to earth.

A critical layer of crew safety throughout the mission, according to company officials, was the Orion Backup Flight System (BFS), a flight system that was fully independent from the primary flight system and built with a deliberately different architecture, with no shared failure modes or common vulnerabilities.

The company also noted that digital-twin simulation was used to validate the software prior to deployment in space, enabling the teams to test unmodified code in a virtual environment that mirrors real hardware, decoupling software from hardware availability and enabling significant model reuse across missions.