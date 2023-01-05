Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 military electronics stories of 2022

News

January 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2022 covered subjects such as hypersonic missile detection, a 10-year contract for a fire-control system, the future battlefield, and more. Check them out below.

  1. Hypersonic missile detection and countermeasures depend on persistent sensing
  2. Fire-control system from Vortex Optics wins 10-year contract with U.S. Army
  3. IoT, AI, and the future battlefield
  4. Introducing VITA 90, the latest rugged small-form-factor module standard
  5. Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototype
  6. The Raspberry Pi SWaP-C revolution: driving battlefield IoT
  7. Open source SDR: a faster, better way to develop and deploy EW capabilities
  8. Electronic warfare systems demand multifunctionality and integration in RF and microwave designs
  9. VPX and OpenVPX: A guide to major players, military applications, and more
  10. Military AI speeds up human decision-making
