Defense Strategies Institute MOSA for Defense Summit to be held April 17-18, 2024

Press Release

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Defense Strategies Institute's MOSA for Defense Summit will take place on April 17-18, 2024 in National Harbor, Maryland. The MOSA for Defense Summit will provide a forum for members of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, industry, academia, and other key stakeholders to discuss the warfighting imperative of implementing a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in the design, development, delivery, acquisition, and sustainment of modern warfighting systems.

Adversaries are developing advanced warfighting capabilities faster than the U.S. To maintain the competitive edge, the United States is mandating MOSA in the design of complex warfighting systems. To accelerate innovation and the delivery of warfighting systems at the speed of relevance, the United States must continually design, acquire, and sustain next generation capabilities with efficiency and flexibility by using architectures that are modular and open.

The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:

The Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition

Thomas W. Simms, SES, Principal Deputy Executive Director, Systems Engineering and Architecture, OUSD R&E

Kristen Baldwin, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology, and Engineering, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics)

Raymond O’Toole, Jr., PhD, SES, Acting Director, Operational Test & Evaluation

Nadine Geier, Director, Systems Engineering, OUSD(R&E)

Harry Sotomayor, Director of Engineering/Chief Systems Engineer, PEO STRI

Wayne Artuso, Chief, Open Architecture Management Office, AFLCMC

Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:

Acquiring Interoperable and Adaptable Defense Systems that Evolve to Joint Force Mission Needs

Testing the Future: DOT&E Insights on MOSA Implementation in Defense Systems

Engineering the Future: Advancing Defense Capabilities Through MOSA

The Role of Consortiums in Developing and Maintaining Open Standards for Government and Industry Technologies

Driving Standardized Approaches to Promote Efficiency, Cost-Effectiveness, and Interoperability across Defense Systems and Technologies

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are now available. Active-duty military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in learning more or asking questions, please visit https://mosa.dsigroup.org/ or contact Emma Watters at [email protected].