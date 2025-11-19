Military Embedded Systems

New XMC & AcroPack Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGA Modules

Eletter Product
New XMC & AcroPack Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGA Modules

Acromag’s FPGA-based XMC and AcroPack® mini PCIe modules give embedded system designers a flexible platform for integrating real-time processing, programmable logic, and high-speed I/O in rugged environments. These boards leverage AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices that combine multi-core ARM processors, FPGA logic, and dedicated graphic acceleration blocks in compact, SWaP-optimized formats. 

The XMC-ZU series provides an multi-processor SoC platform optimized for real-time control and versatile I/O signal processing. The EV-class adaptive computing device is capable of offloading critical applications, such as graphics and video pipelining, for custom signal-processing functions.

For applications requiring greater bandwidth and high-speed Ethernet connectivity, the XMC-FZU series has faster serial interfaces and more logic resources. These modules can interface 10 Gigabit Ethernet or other high-speed serial protocols with a dual-QSFP+ expansion module. This architecture supports multiple data streams for sensor fusion, waveform, and packet processing. 

The AcroPack® APZU module delivers Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC performance on a mPCIe-based rugged mezzanine design for space-constrained systems. This compact, low-power module is ideal for small, embedded computers and industrial controllers.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Acromag’s Zynq UltraScale+ modules deliver reliable performance for real-time control, sensor processing, and edge computing applications across defense, industrial, and scientific markets.

View Zynq UltraScale+ Modules & Other FPGA Solutions.

Featured Companies

Acromag

30765 Wixom Rd
Wixom, Michigan 48393
Website
(877) 295-7088
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Textron
News
RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle purchased by Sweden

December 03, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms