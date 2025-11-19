New XMC & AcroPack Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGA Modules

Eletter Product

Acromag’s FPGA-based XMC and AcroPack® mini PCIe modules give embedded system designers a flexible platform for integrating real-time processing, programmable logic, and high-speed I/O in rugged environments. These boards leverage AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices that combine multi-core ARM processors, FPGA logic, and dedicated graphic acceleration blocks in compact, SWaP-optimized formats.

The XMC-ZU series provides an multi-processor SoC platform optimized for real-time control and versatile I/O signal processing. The EV-class adaptive computing device is capable of offloading critical applications, such as graphics and video pipelining, for custom signal-processing functions.

For applications requiring greater bandwidth and high-speed Ethernet connectivity, the XMC-FZU series has faster serial interfaces and more logic resources. These modules can interface 10 Gigabit Ethernet or other high-speed serial protocols with a dual-QSFP+ expansion module. This architecture supports multiple data streams for sensor fusion, waveform, and packet processing.

The AcroPack® APZU module delivers Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC performance on a mPCIe-based rugged mezzanine design for space-constrained systems. This compact, low-power module is ideal for small, embedded computers and industrial controllers.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Acromag’s Zynq UltraScale+ modules deliver reliable performance for real-time control, sensor processing, and edge computing applications across defense, industrial, and scientific markets.

View Zynq UltraScale+ Modules & Other FPGA Solutions.