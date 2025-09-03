Military Embedded Systems

Ocean surveillance ship systems support for U.S. Navy to be performed by L3Harris

September 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Ocean surveillance ship systems support for U.S. Navy to be performed by L3Harris
Image via L3Harris

HERNDON, Virginia. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from Austal USA to provide integrated systems support for the U.S. Navy’s first T-AGOS-25 class ocean surveillance ship, the company announced in a statement.

Austal USA selected L3Harris as the single system vendor for the program and will oversee the integration of the ship’s electric and propulsion systems, the statement reads. The T-AGOS-25 class is intended to strengthen fleet security in both the Atlantic and Pacific regions through expanded surveillance capacity.

The ships will collect underwater acoustic data using both passive and active surveillance methods to aid in submarine detection, according to the company. The T-AGOS-25 design employs a small waterplane area twin-hull configuration that is larger and faster than earlier classes currently in service, the statement adds.

