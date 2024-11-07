Rugged Test Systems for VPX and SOSA Payloads

Streamlining Development to Deployment

The RTS-510 meshes functional and environmental testing in a development chassis that is deployment capable. It is designed for functional testing and demonstration at or near application-level environments. Unique to our RTS chassis line is the is the capability to serve as a development / demonstration / deployment chassis as developers walk through the system realization process. The demonstration and test stage is made possible by the modular design of the chassis which enables access for iterative backplane profile and I/O panel configuration testing using cabled connections. When the final backplane artwork and I/O panel are ready for testing, the base RTS modular design allows for streamlined migration to the deployment ready chassis.



A first in the industry, the RTS-510 allows integrators to move system development efforts from the lab to the field quickly. The base section of the chassis is designed to meet full mil specifications for deployed air and ground assets. It is an air over conduction cooled design intended for VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules. It is designed to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-S-901D environmental standards – capabilities field proven through installed equipment performance using the

LCR ATR line. It provides cooling for up to a total dissipated power of 450W.

FEATURES

Enables rapid reconfiguration for multiple test phases

Supports 3U VPX and SOSA Aligned Conduction Cooled VITA 48.2 modules

High speed 40Gb and 100Gb dedicated backplanes

5 payload slots and 1 PSU slot

Conduction cooled with air assist for 450W payload TDP

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software. LCR offers:

Complete development to deployment products and services

Proven designs for VPX and SOSA-aligned board payloads

Streamlined systems development efforts

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

